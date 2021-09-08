Tales of Arise is a new page in the history of the series. Review / Games

genre JRPG Publisher Bandai namco Publisher in Russia “SoftKlab” The developer Bandai Namco Studios Minimum Requirements Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200 3.1 GHz, 8 GB RAM, DirectX 11 graphics card and 2 GB memory, such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon HD 7950, 45 GB storage Recommended Requirements Intel Core i5-4590 3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.0 GHz processor, 8 GB RAM, DirectX 11 graphics card and 4 GB memory, such as NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390 release date September 10, 2021 Age qualification From 12 years old Localization Text Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One Official site

Played on Playstation 5

There was a time when Tales games were literally churned out – two could be released in one year. But after Tales of Berseria, Bandai Namco apparently decided to take the brand more seriously – outdated graphics and archaic gameplay overlapped all the good things that were in these JRPGs. So fans had to wait for the next installment, Tales of Arise, for five years. Fortunately, the leap has really been huge, especially visually: Unreal Engine 4 has completely transformed the outside. And along with this, everything else began to play with new colors.

⇡ #Nice company

The story begins with a short introduction. Three hundred years ago, the prosperous and prosperous planet Dana was attacked by soldiers from the planet Rena, who captured the entire territory. They divided Dana into five kingdoms and enslaved the Danians, among whom no one already knows what freedom is. We control one of the slaves, who at the beginning of the game is simply called the Iron Mask – he does not remember his name and works endlessly, enduring humiliation from the soldiers.

Soon we meet the girl Shion, who turns out to be a Renian and is on the run. According to her, the five self-proclaimed lords arranged a kind of competition – by any means they are trying to collect as much astral energy as possible, and the one who wins will rule the entire Dana. As you progress, you learn how this energy is obtained, and the destructive consequences become obvious – therefore, the lords must be overthrown, at the same time taking away from them the cores in which the energy is collected.

Although structurally and even the plot of Tales of Arise is not too original (the main character of the anime game has amnesia, it’s unprecedented!), The writers tried to make the adventure fun. Firstly, all kingdoms tell completely different stories – somewhere houses have turned into ruins, somewhere, on the contrary, everything is surprisingly calm and beautiful. Secondly, it is interesting to watch the development of the relationship between Alfen (the protagonist quickly remembers the name) and Shion. He does not feel pain at all, it burns everyone who touches her – the perfect couple.

Tales games have always placed a lot of emphasis on the relationship between characters – hundreds of optional dialogues occur almost at every turn. At first, the company seemed to me not as interesting as in “Berseria” (largely due to the lack of a local Majilu), but over time you become just as strongly attached to everyone. To the magician girl, whose entire family was destroyed, to the former ruler who turned out to be deceived by his subjects – in the best traditions of the series, the characters are more and more revealed if you pay enough attention to them in conversations.

There are enough memorable moments here, and thanks to the updated graphics, they look spectacular. We do not hesitate to periodically throw in “gloom” and shock us with unexpected scenes, but there are also bright moments – however, there are much more of them outside the main story. Even the side quests, which boil down to “kill-fetch” and “find-fetch”, are sometimes accompanied by humor – which is at least a nutty gourmet worth, by some unknown way, getting recipes from hard-to-reach places.

So the plot is the good old Tales, in which both new players and longtime fans of the series, accustomed to getting to know the characters closely, will feel equally comfortable. Only now everything happens in much more beautiful scenery – when you find yourself in some sun-drenched forest or on a plain strewn with stones, and mountains are visible on the horizon, you involuntarily recall the scarce regions from the past games of the series with an unkind word. Now everything looks very modern: the detailing is steeper, and the animation of the characters, and the appearance of the monsters.

⇡ #Brighter, more dynamic, clearer

At the same time, in terms of the gameplay, the locations are not that much transformed. Although there are open spaces here, in most cases you find yourself in a winding corridor with several branches – you can ignore them, but it is better to do some research. There you find materials for creating items at the blacksmith, all sorts of fruits and vegetables for cooking (it gives temporary improvements), fishing spots, chests with new armor, and so on. Well, you definitely meet with opponents and get experience and new levels for victories over them.

It’s hard to forget the training in the combat system in Tales of Berseria, where the player was bombarded with “tutorials” without stopping, without giving time to figure everything out. Here the fights have become clearer and are different. Basic skills are standard: normal strike, jump, dodge. The fun begins when you unlock your first combat skills. At first, you can take with you six selected techniques – three are activated on the ground, and three more are used in a jump. Later, the arsenal expands – if you hold down a certain button, you get access to six more abilities.

These techniques are completely different: uppercuts with a toss, quick blows with a sword, jerks from side to side, strong hits on the ground – combine them as you like. New techniques are unlocked in two ways: after using old ones a hundred times, and also by purchasing skills from a special menu. As you progress through the game (and complete additional tasks), you get points that are spent on improving the characteristics and buying passive abilities (for example, dodging in the air is not immediately available), and on these same skills.

Skills cannot be used indefinitely – they use action points located next to the health bar. This does not apply to ordinary attacks, but there is a nuance – points are restored much more slowly while you beat your opponent. That is, it is advisable to take breaks during the fight, but not just stand there, but try in other ways to maintain the number of available points above zero. For example, when the supply of points is empty, call a companion for help, using his skill, which is restored within a minute. While he helps and maintains the combo, you get the opportunity to use a couple more of your moves.

Companions have different abilities in battle. Someone shoots at flying targets and temporarily knocks them down, someone cancels their charged attacks, someone “ties” fast enemies to the ground. In boss battles, you don’t pay attention to this by clicking on everything in a row, but battles with ordinary opponents can become noticeably easier if you use companions for their intended purpose. For example, only one character is capable of breaking shields – without this, the target will have to be muttered longer.

Understanding all these subtleties is necessary in order to more effectively deal with enemies, especially if they are gathered in a group. The higher the combo and the lower the target’s health, the greater the chance that with continuous blows you will knock it out – the cross icon appears, you press the button and watch a small but very spectacular scene in which two random characters smash the enemy to smithereens … This not only looks cool and makes you remember the Dragon Ball anime, but also helps to quickly cope with the rest of the monsters – such powerful attacks also touch neighboring targets.

There are a lot of skills here, and each member of your team can be controlled, which opens up very wide opportunities. The rest of the comrades-in-arms in the fight are well controlled by artificial intelligence (the local cooperative was not added this time): they actively use skills, quickly heal wounded allies and just as quickly resurrect them if something happens. With strong bosses, difficulties still arise, so it is advisable to buy healing items, since there are merchants at every corner, and you can teleport anywhere very quickly.

Recently, Japanese publishers have been trying to breathe new life into the old JRPG series, which until recently did not gain much popularity in the West. Dragon Quest is known to everyone in Japan, but outside its borders, only the last Dragon Quest XI was sold in large circulation. The Atelier series is a little younger than the PlayStation brand, but it was only with the release of Atelier Ryza that the publisher began to actively brag about the circulation. So Tales of Arise is able to pull the Tales series out of the niche category – it looks great, plays great and at the same time retains almost everything for which fans initially fell in love with these adventures.

Advantages:

an interesting plot about kingdoms, in each of which different stories unfold;

pleasant characters with whom you want to spend more and more time;

bonus scenes with the participation of party members have not gone anywhere and are still fascinating;

a more understandable combat system compared to the previous part of the series;

the game rewards equipment and useful resources for exploring locations;

great visual style – finally Tales looks modern.

Disadvantages:

the structure of locations has not changed much since the past Tales.

Graphics It’s unusual to say that about Tales, but the game looks great – the locations are gorgeous, the characters are beautiful, and the battles are spectacular. Sound Music is always great for certain situations, and the characters are voiced equally well in both the English and Japanese versions. True, the constant conversations of the characters during the battle can get bored. Single player game An adventure for dozens of hours, which you enjoy stretching, watching all the optional scenes (and there are hundreds of them, as usual) and completing additional assignments. Collective game Not provided – this time there is no local cooperative. General impression The next page in Tales history is beautiful, fun and taking the series to a whole new level.

Rating: 9.0 / 10

