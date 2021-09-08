Tencent Sues Websites Selling Accounts To Children To Bypass Bans | news

Tencent has filed lawsuits against sites that sell and rent Honor of Kings accounts to minors. This was reported by the People’s Daily portal.

The lawsuits were received by more than 20 sites that provided children with accounts with access to MOBA without the need to enter their personal data. This allowed minors to circumvent restrictions imposed by a new Chinese government law that restricts play time for children and teenagers under 18. The cost of the service is 33 yuan (about ₽370) for two hours of play.

On September 1, the Chinese authorities imposed restrictions on underage gamers. They can now only play from 20:00 to 21:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as on holidays. Previously, Chinese children could play for one and a half hours a day, with the exception of the night time from 22:00 to 8:00.

After the introduction of the new law, various e-sports tournaments began to be massively transferred in China. In particular, competitions in CODM Masters (Call of Duty: Mobile), Peacekeeper Elite League (PUBG: Mobile) and LPL Qualifier (League of Legends: Wild Rift) have been postponed.