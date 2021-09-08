The 2021 European Volleyball Championship, the Russian national team beat North Macedonia in three sets – 3: 0, review September 8 – September 8, 2021

The Finns did not help our team in their attempt to finish the group stage of the European Volleyball Championship in first place, losing to the Netherlands. However, the command Tuomasa Sammelvuo still has a chance for the second position, but for this, the head coach’s countrymen need to beat Turkey or take two sets from her. Alas, nothing depends on the Russians: they only needed to take three points in the match with North Macedonia and wait. And it finally turned out to be a simple task.

Sammelvuo understood that Macedonia was unlikely to bring a surprise, so he launched Ilya Vlasova and Kirill Klets… The first failed to check in, but the second helped to break away for the first time in the set – 5: 2. Then we lost all the advantage (7: 7), but regained it when Pavel Pankov got an excellent streak – 15: 8. The break did not help the opponents. Followed to serve Yaroslav Podlesnykh… He also got a couple of aces, and also killed the opponents’ game at the reception – 20:10. It all ended with Pankov’s unpleasant take-off ball – 25:15.

The Macedonians never got a decent reception for a fight to appear in the match. This time, they distinguished themselves with a mocking series Dmitry Volkov and Vlasov – 7: 3, 19:11. Time-outs for Dusko Nikolic they were taken just for the sake of rest: they did not work at all. We must pay tribute to ours for the fact that despite all the hopelessness of their opponents, they did not look at the score, maintaining maximum concentration. At the end of the game, Pankov scored another ace, and Podlesnykh gave him on the setball – 25:13.

Nothing new happened in the third set – 8: 2, 16: 9. Sammelvuo allowed himself to be released on the site instead of Volkov Fedorova Voronkova, and here Pavel Tetyukhinthat many have been waiting for appeared only on the pitch. Maybe the head coach would have let him play, but in the end the team relaxed, losing a number of points – 14:18. Nevertheless, Tetyukhin received his moment of fame. He filed for elimination, earning his matchball – 24:17. One Macedonia won back because of Vlasov’s impatience, but nothing more. Serve out Nikola Gergieva brought Russia a victory – 25:18.

The national team completed the group stage in Tampere. It turned out to be ambiguous: the team did not demonstrate a confident game. Nevertheless, there was no concern for reaching the playoffs all this time. The final place and the future rival in the 1/8 finals will become known after the end of the match Finland – Turkey. Now it turns out that in Polish Gdansk, where ours will go, we will play either with Serbia or with Ukraine.