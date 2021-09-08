The authors of League of Legends spoke about the abilities of the new champion Vex – Igromania

Passive skills:

Decay : Vex gets a boost, and her next basic skill interrupts the enemy’s dashes and frightens him;

: Vex gets a boost, and her next basic skill interrupts the enemy’s dashes and frightens him; Hopelessness: Enemies dashing or teleporting near Grim are marked. When Vex uses his next basic attack against them, the mark explodes and deals additional damage. In addition, using Hopelessness will reduce the cooldown of Decay.

Black line [Q]

The Vex releases a wave that deals magic damage. After a short delay, it will become narrower, but it will move faster. The black stripe can detonate the marks of Hopelessness.

Personal space [W]

A shield appears around the Vex, and enemies take magic damage from the released shockwave. You can also detonate Hopeless Marks with Personal Space.

Inevitable darkness [E]

Vex sends his shadow to the enemy, after which he takes magic damage, slows down and is marked with a mark of Hopelessness.

Swift Shadow [R]

The skill resembles Inevitable Darkness, only after the first attack can Vex move to the marked enemy and inflict additional damage on him.

A new champion will appear in League of Legends with the release of Update 11.19 – for now, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the history of its creation.

We also note that recently our colleagues from Kanobu spoke about the teaser for the League of Legends animated series dedicated to the Jinx and Vai sisters.