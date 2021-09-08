The highest grossing sport – Newspaper Kommersant No. 161 (7123) from 09/08/2021

In the coming days, the Russian Premier League (RPL) should consider the proposal of Gazprom-Media Holding, which includes the Match TV channel, to conclude a new contract for broadcasting the matches of the Russian championship. According to Kommersant’s information, Match TV is ready to offer up to 6 billion rubles for all the league’s media rights. a year, which is almost four times what he pays now. However, this time for the first time for the league’s media rights, a full-fledged struggle may unfold. Apart from Match TV, they are claimed by the broadcast platforms Okko, Start and Yandex. They have enough financial resources to beat the Match TV proposal. But it cannot be ruled out that the matter will never come to a tender, although, according to Kommersant’s information, top clubs insist on holding it.

In the coming days, the Russian Premier League, which unites 16 clubs of the highest domestic football division, should consider an application received on August 31 from Gazprom-Media Holding, which includes the Match TV channel, for the acquisition of the league’s media rights for 2022-2026. … The discussion of the Match TV proposal on September 8 last week was announced by RPL President Sergei Pryadkin. As reported by “RB Sport”, the Premier League was offered an agreement for 3.5 billion rubles. in year. According to Eurostavka, we are talking about 4.5 billion rubles. for the season.

Sources of Kommersant, familiar with the situation, argue that the value of the contract may, under certain circumstances, reach 6 billion rubles. in year.

This figure almost coincides with the estimate of Nielsen – the company believes that the RPL’s media rights are worth 6.15 billion rubles. Under the current four-year contract with Match TV, which expires in the summer of 2022, the RPL receives 1.7 billion rubles. in year. True, the current agreement provides for the transfer of only TV broadcasting rights. The league is engaged in the implementation of commercial rights, in particular the choice of sponsors, which gives it about 800 million rubles more. in year.

The editor-in-chief of Match TV Alexander Tashchin, commenting on the negotiations, wrote in his Telegram channel that, as before, the channel does not reveal the commercial side of the issue. “However, I can say that this offer is fully consistent with the market,” he said. Mr. Tashchin also noted that on Match TV “they are convinced that Russian football is not only about business, but also about social responsibility.” “Now there is a lot of talk about some collaborations of our colleagues, when the central matches will remain on the federal air, and all the rest will go to paid Internet platforms. Will an elderly fan of the conditional “Nizhny Novgorod” or “Ufa” be satisfied when he does not see a single match of his favorite team on the federal air? I doubt. And, let’s be honest, at this stage, these matches are not of rating interest for the central channels. Will the parents of a young fan be able to allocate money from the family budget for a monthly subscription? And there are a great many such personal stories across the country, hundreds of thousands, ”he said.

The not yet expired agreement with Match TV, as reported by RPL President Sergei Pryadkin, provides that the broadcaster has a priority right to conclude a new agreement.

He had to submit the proposal no later than September 1, which he did. According to Mr. Pryadkin, he was not surprised by the offer, as “it corresponds to the market and research and expectations.” At the same time, he called it “worthy of the attention of clubs”, noting that it is “many times larger than the current one.” If the RPL is not satisfied with the received proposal, it will be able to either announce a tender, or proceed to individual negotiations with applicants, of whom this time there are record numbers. And behind each is a structure with serious financial capabilities.

In addition to Gazprom-Media Holding, the online services Okko (owned by Sber), Start (controlled by MegaFon) and Yandex were mentioned as structures interested in acquiring RPL’s media rights. Sergei Pryadkin clarified that none of these companies received official offers, which is not surprising if you remember about the priority right of Match TV. However, the estimated parameters of the candidates’ proposals may turn out to be at least no worse than the Match TV option. In particular, Okko, according to various sources, offers guaranteed 6 billion rubles, and is also ready to give part of the matches to one of the federal channels (but not to Match TV). The latter circumstance seems to be important, since Sergei Pryadkin emphasized that the departure of the Russian Championship from federal TV channels to paid platforms is completely out of the question. Okko already has a successful track record of competing with Match TV – in 2019, the service signed a three-year contract (worth € 7 million per year) to show matches of the English Premier League (Premier League). This summer, Match TV returned them, paying, according to unofficial information, much more. After it became known that the Premier League is returning to Match TV next season, Okko promised a “big announcement” in the near future.

But it is not excluded that the matter will not come to consideration of the proposals of Match TV’s competitors. According to Kommersant’s information, serious disagreements have emerged among RPL clubs over the fate of media rights.

Most of the top clubs are in favor of taking your time and considering all options, as well as discussing the possibility of splitting the rights into packages. Teams of the second echelon are ready to accept the offer from Match TV. “Leading clubs are in favor of the tender, and the media rights themselves can be divided into packages. Some important games are taken by the central channels, the rest go to paid Internet platforms, the audience of which is steadily growing, “a source in one of the clubs told Kommersant. The interlocutor of Kommersant is also sure that it is impossible to sell media rights without a tender, “the tender is needed to understand how much rights are really worth. Moreover, given the reform of the league proposed by the Russian Football Union, which changes the structure of the championship and greatly affects the value of matches. “

We are talking about the version of the “Jupiter-16” reform developed by order of the RFU by the Dutch company Hypercube. It provides for the abandonment of the smooth calendar and the transition to the Swiss system, followed by the division of participants into two groups: in one in a two-round tournament, prizes will be drawn, in the second, teams will compete to retain places in the RPL and get into the “junior” European cups. According to the head of Hypercube, Peter Newvenhays, the introduction of the new format will lead to an increase in the cost of the RPL’s media rights to 10 billion rubles. At the same time, it is assumed that payments to clubs of the second and third echelons will be increased due to a decrease in the share of leaders.

Another source of Kommersant recalled that “before the decision on the RPL’s media rights was always more political.” “However, conditions have changed now,” he said.

Here you can recall how in 2007 NTV Plus signed a four-year contract for $ 92 million to show matches of the national championship, which was a step forward (in 1995, IMG paid $ 15 million for a five-year contract). But the agreement provided for the de facto refusal to broadcast games on public channels. After Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “NTV plus” together with the football union (at that time it was headed by Vitaly Mutko.— “B”) they have stirred up something once again and want to take away from us, ordinary fans, the opportunity to watch football matches for free, ”the deal was reformatted. Central channels received the right to broadcast key matches. “But now serious players like Sber have come, which has a ready-made platform for high-quality display of matches, a ready-made model,” the source told Kommersant. He also believes that “the RPL’s position is not to hold any tenders, but to push through the Match TV offer, perhaps by forcing a preliminary increase in the price, but everything suggests that there are offers that are much better from an economic point of view.” …

Okko and Yandex declined to comment on the situation with RPL media rights. The former head of Okko Sport, Mikhail Gershkovich, told Kommersant that, in his opinion, the platform would not have “any problems with the production of the picture, if the decision is not made two days before the start of the tournament.” According to him, Okko has already produced it independently – for example, a week ago there was a broadcast of a friendly match between CSKA and Lokomotiv: “Okko Sport has everything for this – technical and creative resources, vast experience in broadcasting Premier League matches. The platform can do it as well as the “Match”, with all the liners. It is not necessary to equip stadiums: there is equipment that comes in, takes off and leaves. ” “If the Internet company does not have equipment, you can attract suppliers who will take the picture,” added Mr. Gershkovich. “Yandex used an outsourced solution when it showed the NHL championship.”

Afsati Dzhusoev, Alexey Dospekhov, Anna Afanasyeva