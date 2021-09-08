the Kardashian sisters played Jennifer Lawrence, Jaden Smith and other stars

TikTok recently posted a prank video that the Kardashian sisters put on FaceTime to capture the reactions of their celebrity friends and colleagues. Now the famous family is resting on Lake Tahoe. In full force, they decided to make a video call to play a trick on their acquaintances. Sitting in front of the camera with a stern look, Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner took turns recruiting their famous pals and watching their faces when they realized that the whole family was seeing them. Jennifer Lawrence, Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber, Dave Chapelle and others were in the drawing.

The first part of the collection was published on December 2 on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page, then other sisters posted their videos to Stories. The second part appeared the next day on TikTok. “First I had to make sure it was true,” the Hunger Games star said as she turned the camera a few moments after answering the call and covered her mouth with her hand in bewilderment. La La Anthony was just as surprised when she answered the phone. At that moment she was in a towel and greeted embarrassedly. Family friend Savas was able to say, “Is this real or is it a picture?” Jung Taco’s reaction was harsher: “What the hell? I’m in trouble! ” Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s boyfriend, also looked embarrassed when he realized that this call was not only from his girlfriend, but from the entire female part of the Kardashian clan. Travis Scott gave perhaps the best reaction. “What’s happening?” – he asked, and then exclaimed: “Bye!”.

Many “victims” of the prank responded in the comments that they really thought that there was a photo taken in advance on the screen. “I was shocked,” Baldwin wrote.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya