The lawyer told whether Zenit can appeal the FIFA ban on Claudinho and Malkom

Lawyer Mikhail Prokopets commented on the situation with the FIFA sanctions against the Brazilian footballers of Zenit Malcolm and Claudinho…

“The FIFA sanctions can be appealed, but I don’t think that makes any sense. The appeal will take a long time. I think that this issue could be resolved by contacting the Brazilian Football Federation in advance before the players went there. It is clear that FIFA will defend the national team system. If the clubs begin to decide who will be allowed to join the national teams and who will not, then they will not be allowed to join the national team. Competitions between national teams will become less attractive, since not the strongest players will come there, ”Prokopets said in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Arina Lavrova.

Earlier, Malcolm and Claudinho flew to the location of the Brazilian national team to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, but Zenit demanded that the players return to St. Petersburg. Zenit calculated that the late return of the players to St. Petersburg will lead to the fact that they will not be able to serve the mandatory quarantine before traveling to London. The Brazilian Football Federation released the players, but filed a complaint with FIFA, citing the organization’s rules. Due to the FIFA ban, the players will not be able to play in the match of the 7th round of the Russian Premier League against Akhmat (September 11) and in the Champions League group stage game against Chelsea (September 14).