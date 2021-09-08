Celebrities have been married for almost seven years, they have four children. Western media suggest that, among other things, one of the points of dispute in the divorce will be a $ 40 million house in California.

Musician and designer Kanye West and model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian are getting divorced. This was announced by the American tabloid Page Six, citing sources. According to him, Kardashian has already hired a lawyer Laura Wasser, who dealt with the divorces of Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp.

The possible divorce was reported by two more publications – TMZ and E! News. According to them, the spouses have been living separately for a long time. They celebrated Christmas separately, and Kardashian hasn’t worn an engagement ring for months.

The breakup of the pair has been reported since September. It is known that West suffers from bipolar disorder, he has ideological disagreements with his wife about abortion, he failed as a presidential candidate, does not like reality shows and calls his mother-in-law Kim Jong-in dictator. Kardashian, according to some information, intends to obtain a lawyer’s license and start social activities.

What will be the divorce of some of the top stars in American show business? The head of the “Communicator” group, the head of the Moscow branch of Slow Food “Snail” Viktor Michaelson argues:

Celebrities have been married for almost seven years. Western media suggest that, among other things, one of the points of dispute in the divorce will be a $ 40 million house in California. It belongs to West, but the Kardashians claim it because their four children grew up there and live there. In June last year, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics business was valued at $ 1 billion.

Forbes magazine ranked West, with an annual income of $ 170 million, as the second highest paid celebrity, recognizing the musician as a dollar billionaire.

