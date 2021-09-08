“The problem of the Russian national team is in me”

After the victory over Malta (2: 0), the defender of the Russian national team Georgy Dzhikia spoke to the journalists.

“The whistle of fans from the stands? There was a stretch when Malta was in good control of the ball and the fans expressed their dissatisfaction. This is normal, ”said Jikia near the Arena Opening.

“Was it easier in the last selection? Football is evolving. It doesn’t seem to me that our football is degrading.

What is the problem? The problem is me. If you are looking for a problem, let this problem be in me, ”the defender of the Russian national team said self-critically.

Next month, the Russian national team will play against Slovakia and Slovenia.