The rival of the Russian national team in the 1/8 finals of the European volleyball championship will be Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

The rival of the Russian national team was determined at the 1/8 finals of the European Volleyball Championship among men’s teams. It will be the Ukrainian national team.

The Russian team finished in second place in Group C, in the 1/8 final match they will play with the Ukrainian team, which took third place in the A.

Today the men’s volleyball team of Russia in the fifth round match in group C at the European Championship – 2021 beat the team of North Macedonia with a score of 3: 0 (25:15, 25:13, 25:18). After losing in the first match against Turkey, the team won their fourth victory in a row.

After this victory, Thomas Sammelvuo’s wards secured a place not lower than third, but in the end, after Finland beat Turkey with a score of 3: 2, the Russian team became the second in their group.

Ukraine, with three victories and two defeats, became the third in Group A.

The game will take place in the Polish city of Gdansk on September 11.

