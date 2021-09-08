“The Russian national team has no game yet, but there is a month to prepare for the decisive matches.”

Arkady Dvorkovich, former chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup organizing committee, commented on Russia’s 2-0 victory over Malta in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

– There is no game yet, but there is a victory. Labor… The main thing is that Guilherme saved in the second half. The team does not have a game yet, but they have a month to prepare for the decisive matches. Differences from the Cherchesov national team? There are differences in both the players and the game. So far, the team needs major improvements. There is a lot of work… What are the improvements? In everything. In functional readiness, in the support zone. On the attack tonight [действовали] too sloppy. Still work and work. I think the head coach knows without my comments.

With Malta, almost everyone suffered. There were expectations that they would still have 2-3 chances per match, when the players and fans would have to get nervous. We just needed to score more. Is there anxiety before the October matches? Of course have… On the other hand, there is a month. And in the clubs there will be game practice. I hope that the players will come up to the matches in the best shape, – said Dvorkovich.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in additional indicators.

In the next match, Valery Karpin’s team will take over Slovakia at home (October 8).

