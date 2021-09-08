The Russians were warned of the fall in the bitcoin rate

MOSCOW, 25 Aug – PRIME. Bitcoin may wait for a correction to levels of 40-45 thousand dollars, experts told RBC.

The Russians were warned which shelves in the store are better to bypass

The famous digital coin is expected to correct to the levels of 40-45 thousand dollars, said leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov. At the same time, the profitability of bitcoin may reach 30-40% by the end of the year, he added.

“I recommend not trying to catch a correction, but buying bitcoin at current prices with a comfortable volume, which will allow without consequences to withstand local price drawdowns to the $ 45-40 thousand area, the probability of which is,” said a leading analyst at 8848.

Financiers announced when cryptocurrency will beat paper money

Recall that on Monday, the price of bitcoin exceeded the $ 50 thousand mark for the first time since May 15.

“With a high probability, the bitcoin rate will drop to 45 thousand dollars, but in the long term, the price of the cryptocurrency will rise,” explained Vladimir Smetanin, CEO of the financial company Newcent.

“Right now it is worth investing in bitcoin in the long term.

Read also:

The main threats to the savings of Russians this year are named

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.