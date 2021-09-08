The transfer window has closed in Russia. Clubs spent 124 million euros

The transfer window has closed in Russia. According to the calculations of the Transfermarkt portal, the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) spent 124.1 million euros from June 26 to September 7. This is 13 million euros more than last year, and this is the ninth result in a 25-year history of observations. Russian teams spent about ten times less than the leaders of the rating – representatives of the English Premier League (EPL), where the amount of expenses amounted to 1.35 billion euros.
On the final day of the transfer window, several transactions took place in Russia. Ivorian striker Senin Sebay moved from Khimki to Grozny Akhmat, and the Moscow Region club rented out Spartak Moscow midfielder Resiuan Mirzov – he had already played for Khimki last season. In addition, CSKA announced the departure of football players Tigran Avanesyan, Vadim Karpov and Lassana N’Diaye to Tekstilshchik Ivanovo on loan.
The most expensive transfer in the last window was the transition of 28-year-old striker John Cordoba from German Hertha to Krasnodar. The Bulls paid 20 million euros for the Colombian (hereinafter – Transfermarkt’s calculations). In second place is Zenit’s deal to acquire 24-year-old midfielder Claudinho from RB Bragantino, St. Petersburg residents bought the Brazilian for 12 million euros. In third place is the transfer of 23-year-old Russian midfielder Denis Makarov from Rubin Kazan to Dynamo Moscow (7.5 million euros).
The most expensive sale was the transfer of Croatian Nikola Vlašić from CSKA to London West Ham for 30 million euros. The amount repeated the transfer record of the army team, in the summer of 2018 Alexander Golovin moved to Monaco for the same money. In second place is Makarov’s transfer, in third is the deal to return striker Maximilian Philip from Dynamo to Wolfsburg, the Germans paid 7 million euros for the striker.
Most of all spent in the capital “Locomotive” – 30.18 million euros. Railroad workers participated in four of the ten most expensive deals as buyers. The most expensive purchase was the acquisition of midfielder Konstantin Maradishvili from CSKA for 7 million euros. CSKA, in turn, showed the best transfer balance among RPL clubs – 42.63 million euros. Ufa spent the least of all in the last window (not a single purchase). Nizhny Novgorod earned the least of all – 0.025 million euros.
The day before, the International Football Federation (FIFA) submitted a report on expenses to the transfer window, the organization took into account the period from June to August. The document says that Russian football clubs spent $ 84.9 million for the transfer window. This figure was seventh in the ranking. The first place, according to FIFA, was taken by the Premier League clubs ($ 1.147 billion). The second place in the list of transfer costs was taken by the teams of the Italian championship ($ 473.8 million), the third – by the teams of the French championship ($ 428.9 million). Clubs from Germany ($ 337.9 million), Spain ($ 325.4 million) and Belgium ($ 120.7 million) were also ahead of the RPL.