The transfer window has closed in Russia. Clubs spent 124 million euros

The day before, the International Football Federation (FIFA) submitted a report on expenses to the transfer window, the organization took into account the period from June to August. The document says that Russian football clubs spent $ 84.9 million for the transfer window. This figure was seventh in the ranking. The first place, according to FIFA, was taken by the Premier League clubs ($ 1.147 billion). The second place in the list of transfer costs was taken by the teams of the Italian championship ($ 473.8 million), the third – by the teams of the French championship ($ 428.9 million). Clubs from Germany ($ 337.9 million), Spain ($ 325.4 million) and Belgium ($ 120.7 million) were also ahead of the RPL.