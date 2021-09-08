The updated Xbox Series S will receive a 6nm AMD processor with a more powerful iGPU / News / Overclockers.ua

The first information about the upcoming update of the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5 game consoles begins to appear on the web. For example, Microsoft plans to release an improved version of the Xbox Series S as early as next year. A new version of AMD’s single-chip system is being prepared for it, adapted for TSMC’s 6-nm technology.

The transition to a new technical process will make it possible to increase the number of active Compute Units (CUs) in the graphics module to 24 pieces, as well as raise the operating frequencies. The current version of the Xbox Series S is known to be content with 20 CUs on the 2nd Gen AMD RDNA architecture. The updated Xbox Series S will cost about $ 350, while the previously released model will drop in price to $ 189-249.

Recall that Microsoft took a similar path with the release of the Xbox One S. In its case, the SoC was transferred from 28-nm to 16-nm technology, which made it possible to “squeeze out” additional iGPU frequencies.



Xbox Series X / S Consoles Specifications

For those who are not satisfied with the processing power of the Xbox Series X, the software giant is preparing an improved version of the console. This console will be released approximately in 2023-2024 and will compete with the conditional PlayStation 5 Pro. Unfortunately, no exact details about their “stuffing” have been reported yet.

