The youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner will become a mother for the second time

As it turned out, the star hid the good news from the public for many months, not wanting to share her happiness with anyone.

Instagram 24-year-old Kylie Jenner decided to announce her pregnancy with a touching video. In it, the star showed how she told her lover and mother about the joyful event. She also shared the first shots with a rounded belly and unique fragments from family celebrations.

Rumors about Kylie’s pregnancy have been circulating for a long time, but the billionaire was in no hurry to confirm them. As it turned out, the insiders did not lie: the star is already in the last stages and will soon become a mother for the second time.

As a reminder, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott started dating in 2017. After just a few months, Jenner became pregnant. However, the birth of Stormi’s daughter did not seal the relationship of the lovers, so the couple broke up in 2019.

The reason for the breakup was Travis’s betrayal, which Kylie found out about. Then it seemed that the family happiness of the stars was in the past, but they were able to forget about the previous grievances and reunite.

The star has repeatedly admitted that she dreams of becoming a mother of many children. “I would like to have seven children. I would like to give Stormy brothers and sisters, but not now, “Jenner shared on Instagram last year.

Kylie is now considered the most successful and wealthy member of the clan. In terms of annual earnings, she even surpassed Kim Kardashian. On social networks, the brunette constantly brags about her luxurious life, and her daughter is completely bathed in money from the cradle. So the future baby Jenner is destined for a truly royal life.

