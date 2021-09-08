“I loved watching Khabib’s fights and I didn’t see him call himself the greatest lightweight of all time because it’s not his style, but I’ll give my opinion on his career,” Penn, 42, wrote on Instagram. “I, Khabib, and Benson have three championship title defenses. Khabib and I finished all three fights ahead of schedule. I finished off Joe Stevenson and won the UFC lightweight title, and Khabib did it by defeating Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. That is, I have four finishes in title fights, and he has three. These are just numbers that don’t mean much in the fights themselves, but I believe that the responsibility of a champion to the sport and fellow fighters is to become the greatest champion that came before him. With all due respect, I think Khabib left too early. “

“There are fighters and there are athletes, and all I ever wanted was to fight, with anyone. At 25, I was at my peak and I moved up to welterweight by taking the belt from Matt Hughes. I can’t blame Khabib for not getting up and fighting Usman for the title, thereby provoking an argument over which of the two fighters to win the light and welterweight title was the best. Fighters are becoming famous today and don’t want to lose. I will fight until I die. I’ve traveled to Japan and Hawaii and fought in K-1 and Rumble on the Rock at welterweight, middleweight, and heavyweight. Years after competing with top fighters and champions, I returned to the UFC and took the lightweight title, and the rest is MMA history. I don’t know who is the greatest lightweight in history … I was only here to fight. “