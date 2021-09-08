There are new details about the iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7

Insider PineLeaks talked about some of the changes in the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd generation AirPods. His words were confirmed by the journalist XDA Developers Max Weinbach.

Prices for iPhone 13 will remain unchanged. Smartphones will become heavier and thinner than the iPhone 12. This will be especially noticeable in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will get the same battery. Probably, the battery life in the iPhone 13 Pro will be worse due to the 120Hz display.

IPhone 13 Pro Max will increase the battery by 18-20%… iPhone 13 mini will last one hour longer.

In power saving mode, the Pro versions will reduce the display frequency to 60 Hz.

Fitting to the annoucement of Apple’s September event, we are publishing our report on Apple’s upcoming products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd Generation AirPods. Here’s what we’ve got to share – Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

All cameras will receive an updated aperture that can capture more light. Optical stabilization will become less “aggressive”.

Night mode will be able to recognize stars in the sky and apply settings for astrophotography.

The new algorithm will sharpen and correct shadows in night shots. Also Apple will change the color reproduction in night mode… For example, orange skin light will no longer affect the overall color gamut of the image.

The battery in the 3rd generation AirPods charging case will increase by 20%. Only the version with wireless charging will remain on sale. The batteries inside the AirPods will be the same as in the AirPods Pro.

Bass will improve in headphones, otherwise the sound quality will remain unchanged.

Apple Watch Series 7 will receive new batteries. According to PineLeaks, this will be “the first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch.”

iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and 3rd generation AirPods will be unveiled on September 14.

