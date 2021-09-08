“There was little time to find a replacement – unpleasant. He has a big contract with Barça, the transfer helped the club “, Koeman reports on Griezmann’s departure – Football

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman spoke about the departure from the club Emerson Royal and Antoine Griezmann.

– Do you consider yourself a club person who puts Barcelona’s interests above their own?

– Of course. I’ve always thought it was my responsibility to help the club, and I do it by finding ways to improve the team without putting Barça in jeopardy. What is happening at Barça is a special situation. Everything happened to me!

On the first day after my appointment, I learned that Messi wanted to leave through the famous bureaux, then it became known about the difficult financial situation, then – a vote of no confidence, Bartomeu and the board of directors left … Many problems. It wasn’t easy.

An example of my desire to help the club is Emerson’s decision. I told the management that if money is important, then Emerson can be sold, because we have Dest, Minges and even Sergi Roberto. I didn’t get in the way of Barça, although I could say: “He will not go anywhere”.

– Was it the same with Griezmann?

– Yes, the situation was similar. An additional problem was that the deal took place on the last day of the transfer window. There was very little time to find a replacement. It was unpleasant.

Griezmann has a big contract with Barça and his departure helped the club financially. Therefore, I gave the go-ahead for his transfer, – said Koeman.