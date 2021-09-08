“This is their story”: The Russian-language trailer of the new JRPG Tales of Arise has been released

Publisher BANDAI NAMCO presented a fresh trailer Tales of arise, introducing users to the key features of the upcoming role-playing game, including a storyline and an updated combat system.

Please note that the video is fully translated into Russian, but the game itself in Russian has only subtitles …

The Tales of Arise setting is based on two parallel worlds – the star Rin and the planet Dana. For centuries, the Rinians have ruled the Danians with a fierce hand, in fact, having enslaved all the inhabitants of the planet, gradually devastating its resources. But the balance of power can be very shaken after the Danish Alfen, by the will of fate, begins to fight for his people, and Shion helps him – a girl from Rina, hiding from her own compatriots. The unexpected union of the two heroes will result not only in an amazing adventure, but also forever change the fate of the two worlds.

Recall that the world premiere Tales of arise on PC and all current consoles Playstation and Xbox will take place already 10 September… Read our interview with the developer here…

