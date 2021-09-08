Three Reasons The Price Of Quant Has Increased 200% In The Last Month | Blockchain24

Interoperability between blockchain networks has become one of the most important concepts in the cryptocurrency ecosystem because users are looking for the most cost-effective ways to transfer value.

One interoperability-focused protocol that has skyrocketed to new all-time highs is Quant (QNT), a project to help enterprises integrate and operate distributed ledger technology (DLT). Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since hitting a low of $ 178 on September 1, QNT’s price has surged 117% to a new all-time high of $ 387 on September 6, as its 24-hour trading volume jumped to a record $ 740 million.

Three reasons for the bullish spike in QNT prices include the recent protocol update to Overledger 2.0.5, the launch of the developer Quant program, and increased access to its supply after listing on the largest crypto exchanges.

The release of Overledger 2.0.5, the DLT gateway for business protocol, offers universal interoperability between different protocols and allows users to connect any system to any network or DLT. According to Quant, the release of Overledger 2.0.5 marks a key milestone in the development of “a bridge that connects institutional and enterprise ecosystems to stablecoins, DeFi, NFT, and the popular ERC20 and ERC721 digital assets for clearing and settlement.” The Overledger Payment API supports clearing and settlement between various digital assets and stablecoins. It provides NFT stablecoins and the ability to handle multi-DLT DeFi payments, combining lending and betting products with new settlement options.

A second reason for the growing strength of Quant is the launch of the Quantitative Developer Program, designed to encourage new developers to join the ecosystem. Active communities are a hallmark of thriving blockchain ecosystems, and developers play a critical role in creating on-demand applications and protocols that engage users and encourage activity on the chain. Successful networks like Polkadot, Ethereum, and Cosmos have extremely active developer communities, so if Quant can replicate this level of activity, the network can thrive.

The third reason for the high performance of QNT is the availability of the token on the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the sector. In the past few months, QNT has been added to Coinbase and Binance, helping its 24-hour trading volume jump from a daily average of $ 9 million to over $ 740 million on September 6. VORTECSTM data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began detecting a bullish QNT outlook on September 4, before the recent price rally.

As you can see from the chart above, the VORTECSTM valuation for QNT climbed to the green on September 4 and peaked at 72 as the price of QNT began to rise 102% over the next three days.