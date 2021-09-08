Trump will comment on Holyfield’s fight on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Together with the former US president, his son Donald Trump Jr. will comment on the fight. The fight will take place in Hollywood on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Photo: Getty Images



Former US President Donald Trump will comment on the fight between American boxer Evander Holyfield and Brazilian Vitor Belfort.

A boxing match will take place in Hollywood, Florida on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“I look forward to seeing these two boxers on Saturday night and sharing my thoughts on this, being at the forefront of the ring,” Trump was quoted as saying by US Today.

Together with Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. will comment on the fight.

Holyfield is the 1988 Olympic silver medalist in the light heavyweight division. He became the only four-time world heavyweight champion in the history of professional boxing. Holyfield was named the best boxer of the year three times by The Ring magazine (1987, 1996, 1997). The 58-year-old American has 57 fights in which he won 44 victories (29 of them by knockout) with ten defeats.

Vitor Belfort is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The 44-year-old Brazilian has 26 victories and 14 defeats. In 2018, he announced his retirement.

Trump is the 45th President of the United States. He served as head of the country from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.