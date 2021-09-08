TV presenter Ivan Urgant: “What is the difference between that team and this one? There is no mustache, but there is hair on the head. “

TV presenter Ivan Urgant in a show on Channel One told how he sees the differences between the Russian national team under the leadership of Valery Karpin and under the leadership of Stanislav Cherchesov.

“Everyone, of course, is waiting for my signature football analyst. To be honest, not much time has passed in order to analyze something. I can say – there is a conclusion. What is the difference between that team and this one? Of what is definitely not, there is no mustache. But what Valery Karpin brought in was hair on his head. And there is no Dziuba. Dziuba did not play. He watched this match on TV at home. I don’t know what he was doing at that moment, ”said Urgant on Twitter.

On September 7, the Russian national team in the match of the 6th round of the group stage defeated the Malta national team with a score of 2: 0.

The team scored 13 points in six matches and is in second place in the group H of the World Cup 2022 qualifier.

