Ubisoft employees are worried about the new creative director who created the Riders Republic

Last July, creative director Serge Hascoët stepped down from his post. A year later, Ubisoft announced that Igor Manceau will take over the position.

Manso has been with Ubisoft since 1998. He started out as a marketer but has since grown to be a creative consultant for many key franchises, including Assassin’s Creed. Since 2017, he has supervised Riders Republic as a creative director. Manso will now work on “expanding the Ubisoft game portfolio” as Creative Director.

The ABetterUbisoft team behind the recent open letter in support of the striking colleagues at Activision Blizzard said everyone is eagerly awaiting to start working with Manso, but at the same time are concerned about the lack of transparency in Manso’s appointment.

“We can only believe that he was appointed under scrutiny due to the actions of his predecessor [ушёл из-за обвинений в «нарушении дисциплины»]… [Мы надеемся]that Igor will take meaningful steps to remedy the damage done by his predecessor. “

“We also want to emphasize that this appointment does not take into account the promise of Yves [Гийемо, сооснователь Ubisoft] revisit the editorial department and remove the sole creative director. “