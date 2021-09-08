US Open organizers do not allow unvaccinated fans into the stands. Tennis players do not need to be vaccinated

The US Open-2020 reminded the movie “A Quiet Place” – due to the decision of the city hall not to admit fans to the “Helmet” due to covid restrictions, the battles took place in almost complete silence. Usually players like to spend their free time in Manhattan, but a year ago their movement was significantly limited: instead of visiting their favorite restaurants or Broadway shows, tennis players were in a so-called bubble and lived in two hotels on the territory of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The American major suffered significant financial losses. “We usually make about $ 400 million in two weeks,” said Lew Sherr, director of USTA revenue. “But covid restrictions have robbed us of 80% of our revenue.” The world is gradually recovering from a viral tornado, which allowed the US Open-2021 to become the first Grand Slam tournament without spectator restrictions. This decision was made by the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, based on the fact that 70% of the adult population of the city received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The admission of spectators to the stands requires mandatory vaccination – such a strict condition was set by the organizers. This caused a wave of indignation among fans, because for the tennis players themselves there is no such rule, and they are free to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated. At the start of the US Open, the vaccination rate for players in the women’s round barely exceeded 50%, and even less in the men’s round – 47%.

The contrast with the top leagues in other sports is crazy: in the NBA, NFL and NHL, 93-95% of competitors are vaccinated, and fans are allowed to play without mandatory vaccinations. That is, the situation with tennis is completely mirrored, and the point is not at all that tennis is an individual sport. For example, in golf (PGA Tour) more than 75% of the players are already vaccinated.

Tennis players are divided on the need to get vaccinated. Having a phenomenal season, Novak Djokovic is convinced that players should have a choice: “I am against vaccination and I do not want anyone to force me to get vaccinated in order to be able to move around the world. What if coronavirus vaccination is made mandatory? Then I’ll have to make a difficult decision. ”

The situation was heated by a video posted on the instagram of the tennis player’s wife Elena. It says that the coronavirus epidemic could be caused by the installation of 5G mobile towers (the service has put the mark on the video “contains false information”). Djokovic’s opinion has a lot of weight in Serbia, so epidemiologist Predrag Kon, who is part of the country’s anti-crisis headquarters for coronavirus, turned to him. He reminded the first racket of the world about the tangible contribution of vaccination to the health of the entire nation and recommended avoiding comments on this topic in the future.

Novak found support from the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Frenchman Gilles Simon – both argue that the effect of vaccines on the human body is not fully understood. “I’m young, in the under 25 category. The vaccine has side effects, I personally know some people who have had them. I just don’t see any reason why anyone in my age group needs to be vaccinated. I think that older people need it, if I’m not mistaken, ”Stef expressed his opinion and immediately came under criticism from the press secretary of the country’s government, Yannis Oikonoma. The official called the tennis player “insufficiently competent to judge such an issue.”

Simon also got it. But this time not for a long tongue, as is often the case with him. The veteran was not admitted to the US Open due to a positive test for the crown of his coach Etienne Laforgue. “My test turned out to be negative, but the organizers do not care, I was dismissed. Moreover, I still have to hang around in the hotel for 10 days in quarantine. It is a pity that this was the end of, perhaps, the last US Open of my career. And yet I insist that vaccination is a personal matter, ”36-year-old Gilles lamented.

Heavyweights such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who were vaccinated this spring, have joined the vaccination camp. “Novak will have to get vaccinated if he wants to continue playing tennis at the highest level. This applies to everyone, including me. Everyone will have to follow the new rules. This is the same as having to stay at home during a pandemic, ”snapped the Spaniard.

Less status players are also convinced of the necessity and inevitability of vaccination. The two-time winner of “Helmets” Victoria Azarenka believes that “there is no point in delaying vaccination,” and Czech Karolina Plishkova said that she first tested the vaccine on her husband, and then took root herself.

The answer to the question “Why are tennis players not subjected to voluntary-compulsory vaccination, as in other sports?” lies in the complex relationship between players and management organizations. For several years now, tennis players have been unsuccessfully fighting with the ATP and WTA for an increase in prize money, and with the onset of the pandemic, the situation has become even more tense. The New York Times found that TBS are underreporting their earnings and giving players only 12-17% of revenue. At the same time, the largest American sports leagues (NHL, NFL and NBA) provide players with more than 50% of the proceeds.

Tennis officials have wisely and far-sightedly refused to pressure players about vaccinations, lest they irritate them again. This could lead to a 1973 situation where Wimbledon boycotted 81 players from the top 100, and this led to a revolution in the world of tennis. The ATP, WTA and Helmets bosses, shaking with just the thought of fair distribution of profits, cajole players with handouts (this season the prize money at Masters has increased by 11%) and imitation of loyalty. The attitude to the fans is completely different.

The requirement for spectators to come to the stands vaccinated and enjoy the game of tennis players who refuse to be vaccinated is reminiscent of the seventh commandment of Orwell’s Animal Farm. Initially, it sounded like “All animals are equal”, and after the establishment of an authoritarian system, a postscript appeared to it “but some are more equal than others.” Unfortunately, in tennis hybrid warfare between players and managers, the fans are the hardest hit.

