V2 Ethereum Reported To Process More Transactions Than Bitcoin | Blockchain24

Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling protocols have skyrocketed in recent months as gas prices rise again and the V2 ecosystem is currently processing more daily transactions than the Bitcoin network, according to the latest data.

According to CoinMetrics data compiled by industry analyst and Week In Ethereum News founder Evan Van Ness, there were more transactions on the V2 Ethereum on Monday than on the Bitcoin network. Layer 2 protocols processed about 250,000 transactions during the day, while Bitcoin had around 210,000. The analyst showed that StarkWare processed the most over this period with around 143,000 transactions on a number of decentralized financial (DeFi) platforms such as dYdX exchange and NFT token platform of the second level Immutable X.

Arbitrum, which launched on the mainnet on Wednesday, had around 56,000 transactions. Its recently launched Arbitrum One platform has already attracted several big names in DeFi, including Aave, Chainlink, and Uniswap, which is exploring several second-tier options. According to the researcher, Optimism Ethereum had about 28,000 transactions per day. Uniswap rolled out its v3 protocol to Optimism in July and also supports a second level version of the Synthetix / Kwenta DeFi trading platform.

Leading strategic technology aggregator Ethereum V2 Polygon “Sanket” has smashed some statistics across the network, showing that smaller transactions dominate. On Twitter on Tuesday, he stated, “45% of all addresses in all of their transactions that day were less than $ 1.45.”

According to L2 Fees, Loopring remains the most cost-effective broadcast platform for just $ 0.40 at the time of writing. zkSync Matter Labs is about twice as expensive as $ 0.83, while Arbitrum One was $ 2.75 and Optimism was $ 5.83 to send ETH to their respective platforms. Ether itself costs almost $ 11 for a simple ETH transfer, however yesterday BitInfoCharts reported that the average gas cost for all types of transactions was about $ 40.