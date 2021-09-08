Venice 2021: The festival will premiere a biopic about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart

This year’s show starts on September 1.

The biographical drama Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival, which opens on September 1 this year. The film takes place in the early 1990s, when the royal family was spending their Christmas holidays at Sandringham Palace. It was then that Diana decided to leave Prince Charles (played by Poldark star James Farthing).

It also features BAFTA laureate Timothy Spall, Golden Globe laureate Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris (Mission Impossible: Consequences). It is curious that the performer of the main role has already emphasized that when working on the picture, the team relied more on the emotional state in which the “queen of hearts” could be, than on dry facts. The script for the film was written by the creator of “Peaky Blinders” Stephen Knight.

As for the director, this is not the first film about a famous political figure in Larrain’s track record: before that, he shot “Jackie” with Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. The film was nominated three times for an Oscar, took two prizes in the same Venice and won the British Film Academy Award in the Best Costumes nomination.

If you find an error, please select a piece of text and press Ctrl + Enter…

Source: variety.com