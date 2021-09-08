Viner-Usmanova revealed sensational details of Alina Kabaeva’s “special” family

The legendary rhythmic gymnastics coach shared the facts from the life of the famous athlete.

The head coach of the Russian national team Irina Viner-Usmanova told interesting details from the life of her former pupil, gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

Viner-Usmanova noted that she was able to raise the Olympic champion from Alina Kabaeva thanks to her mother. It was she who changed the life of little Alina and all Russian gymnastics. After Kabaeva appeared in Viner’s life, the renowned mentor literally became a member of their “special” family.

“Alina’s parents are special people. Dad is a famous football player, and I can call my mother my own sister, ”the coach of“ SE ”reports.

Now the coach recalls that at first glance she did not think that something could come of Kabaeva, since the girl came to the sport too late – at the age of 11.

However, the mentor nevertheless agreed to take Alina under her wing, and for good reason. The tandem of Viner-Usmanov and Kabaeva turned the world of rhythmic gymnastics upside down and, thanks to two legends, entered the top three most spectacular sports.

Recall that Kabaeva left professional sports a long time ago, but her coach still dreams of working with her again.