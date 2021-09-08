Volleyball European Championship 2021. Russia beat North Macedonia, Poland will meet with Ukraine and other matches – Volleyball

Today the next matches of the group stage of the men’s volleyball European championship are being held. The Russian national team beat North Macedonia (3-0).

European Volleyball Championship

Men

Group C

Tampere, Finland

Russia – North Macedonia – 3-0 (25:15, 25:13, 25:18)

Finland – Turkey – 20.00

Position in the group: Netherlands – 4 wins – 1 defeat (13 points), Russia – 4-1 (11), Turkey – 3-1 (9), Finland – 2-2 (6), Spain – 1-4 (3), North Macedonia – 0-5 (0).

Group A

Krakow, Poland

Poland – Ukraine – 18.30

Greece – Portugal – 21.30

Position in the group: Serbia – 4-1 (12), Poland – 4-0 (11), Ukraine – 3-1 (7), Belgium – 1-4 (4), Portugal – 1-2 (3), Greece – 0- 4 (2).

Group B

Czech Republic, Ostrava

Italy – Slovenia – 3-0 (27:25, 25:20, 25:23)

Belarus – Montenegro – 20.00

Position in the group: Italy – 4-0 (12), Slovenia – 3-2 (9), Czech Republic – 2-2 (7), Bulgaria – 2-2 (5), Belarus – 1-2 (3), Montenegro – 0- 4 (0).

Group D

Tallinn, Estonia

Slovakia – Croatia – 17.00

France – Latvia – 20.00

Position in the group: France – 3-0 (9), Germany – 3-1 (9), Croatia – 2-2 (4), Latvia – 1-3 (5), Slovakia – 1-2 (3), Estonia – 1- 3 (3).

NOTE: match start time – Moscow. The top four teams from each group advance to the 1/8 finals.