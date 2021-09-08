“We all miss Michael. He is here with us – he just became different, ”reports Corinna Schumacher – Auto

Corinne Schumacher, wife of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, spoke about the condition of her husband, who continues to recover from injuries sustained in an incident at a ski resort in December 2013.

The interview with Corinne Schumacher came out as part of the Netflix documentary Schumacher. The world premiere of the film will take place on September 15th.

“Of course, I miss Michael. I miss him every day. But of course, in reality we all miss: children, family, father, all his relatives. We all miss Michael, but in fact he is here with us. He has become different, but he is here, and this gives us strength. “

Corinne also confirmed that Michael Schumacher continues to receive treatment as part of his recovery from injuries sustained in 2013.

“We are together. We live together in a house, we conduct therapy. We do our best to make Michael feel better, to be comfortable, so that he just feels that his family is near. And I will do whatever is necessary, no matter what. We will all be.

We try to stick together as one family – as we would like and as Michael still wants. And life goes on. “Personal is personal,” as he always said. And for me it is very important that Michael can continue to live his life. Previously, Michael always protected us from this, now we protect him, ”said Corinne Schumacher.

