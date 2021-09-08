“We are responsible to the state, which gives us the opportunity to skate, which we are going to defend as a war,” says Dmitry Kozlovsky – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Dmitry Kozlovsky, performing in pair skating with Alexandra Boykova, spoke about the peculiarities of training with Tamara Moskvina and responsibility to the state.

“We have a very correct approach at the rink. There is no such position that I am the boss – you are a fool. We are not a couple of Tamara Moskvina there. We are couples who work with Tamara Moskvina, Artur Leonidovich Minchuk, Nikolai Moroshkin. We are partners with them. We do not have a rigid hierarchy, a vertical, when Tamara Nikolaevna is at the top, and so on. We are all equally respectful and understanding.

Of course, there are some difficult moments, collisions, but this is normal when people are engaged in joint responsible activities. We are responsible not only to ourselves or to the coach. We are responsible to the state, which gives us the opportunity to ride, which we are actually going to defend as a war. We are going to defend the colors of our flag and the honor of our country. This is very responsible.

Listen to how great Irina Viner is talking about this. She correctly explains to her girls who they are there, that they are representatives of the state, the face of the country, who is brought to the international arena to show that this is the best thing in the country in this discipline. This is a great responsibility.

Therefore, in any case, in such a serious activity as preparing for the Olympic Games, there are some conflicts, but we must find a return to unity. We have a big, solid goal, and we have a single one, ”said Kozlovsky.