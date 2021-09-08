What smartphones and tablets will WhatsApp stop working on? | Gadgets | Technique

From November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on older versions of Android. This was reported on the messenger website. WhatsApp can only be used on smartphones and tablets running Android 4.0.4 or later.

As for Apple brand devices, the version of the iOS operating system on them must be 10 and newer. “For the best experience of the application, we recommend using the latest version of iOS available for your phone,” says the WhatsApp website.

How do I continue to use WhatsApp for users with an outdated version of the operating system?

The app developers recommend switching to a supported device (that is, with the correct version of the operating system) or keeping your chat history up to that date.

In order to save the history, you need to open an individual or group chat, select “other options”, then – “more” and “export chat”. At this point, the user will also be prompted to save the sent or received media. The application will then create an email with a .txt document attachment containing the chat history.

