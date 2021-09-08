







Why Angelina Jolie doesn’t make films anymore





The famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has also tried herself as a director since 2007. The film star herself really likes to create films, but in recent years she abandoned this business and focused on her acting career, only accepting offers to play one role or another.

In a new interview, the 45-year-old star told why everything is exactly like this in her career.

“I love to direct, but there were changes in my family that did not allow me to be at the helm of projects for several years,” the woman quoted Entertainment Weekly as saying. “I just needed to do shorter jobs and be at home more often, so I went back to doing a small amount of acting. It really is. “

Recall that the actress has been in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt since 2016 and is fighting for custody of her children. The property of the wife has already been divided, but Angelina wants to raise her heirs without the participation of her ex-husband. The latter does not agree to such conditions.

We add that in 2021 with the participation of Jolie will be released the Marvel film comics “The Eternals” and the thriller “Those who wish me death.”

