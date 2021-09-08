Why did Bitcoin fall? Experts explained (yet another) sharp collapse

The volatility of cryptocurrencies is no longer surprising to anyone. They either take off by tens and hundreds of percent in price, then they suddenly collapse overnight. Bitcoin from its weekly high of 52 with a small change of a thousand dollars has fallen sharply to $ 45,300 to date (about 13% per day). As you can see from the state of the exchanges, a large volume of cryptocurrency was sold on them.

Experts agree that large miners and cryptocurrency holders have staged a sale. Because of what the course dropped. Investors decided to fix their positions. Perhaps, in anticipation of some negative news, which are still unknown to the wide market.

The correction factor is also not excluded. Throughout the week, Bitcoin has been growing on news from El Salvador, a country known for high crime and homicide rates. In recent years, this indicator has been steadily declining in the country. But cryptocurrency investors were not inspired by this fact, but by the fact that El Salvador is officially buying bitcoins and legalizing them as a means of payment. Against this background, the crypt has strengthened too much, followed by a correction in rates.

Our Telegram channel. Join us!

Have a story to tell? Write to our telegram bot. It’s anonymous and fast