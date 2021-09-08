Williams confirms Elbon and Latifi contracts

Williams has named the squad for the 2022 season – Nicholas Latifi’s company in the British team will be Alex Albon, who is returning to Formula 1 after a one-year hiatus.

Jost Capito, Williams Racing CEO: “It’s great that we can confirm our roster for the 2022 season and I am delighted to welcome Alex to the team and to announce that we will continue to work with Nicholas in the next season.

We really like the new line-up, because both riders will provide us with an excellent fusion of youth and experience – this is not only a good fit for Williams, but also allows us to take the next step in our development.

Alex is one of the most promising young riders, and yet he has a wealth of Formula 1 experience from his time for Red Bull. He has climbed to the podium more than once, and this speaks of his speed, and we know that in our team he will immediately feel at home.

Nicholas, on the other hand, has consistently made a good impression on us over the past three years, thanks to his hard work, diligence and positive attitude. He continues to grow professionally, working with Williams, and is becoming a good racer, as shown by his productive performances this season.

Our team will now continue to move forward and we will try to finish this season as best we can before we start preparing for 2022. ”

Nicholas Latifi: “I am very excited to continue working with Williams next season. Partly due to the fact that in 2022 there will be new technical regulations in Formula 1, but in large part due to the fact that the team is becoming more competitive thanks to new owners, employees and technical capabilities.

From the first day I feel at home in the team and I think Williams is the right place to continue my career. The goal is to continue to progress and take advantage of the opportunities that come next year. I am delighted to be working on a new car project – this is a new start for everyone. I am honored to be part of the changes taking place in the team. “

Alex Albon: “I am very excited and looking forward to returning to Formula 1 in 2022. When you lose a place in the championship, then you have no confidence in returning, so I am grateful to Red Bull and Williams for their faith in me and help in returning to the starting grid.

It was great to see the team make progress this year, and I am ready to help Williams continue this trend in 2022. Right now, I am fully focused on my current role as test and reserve rider for Red Bull and helping the team fight for the title. ”