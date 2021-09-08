YouTube and Gmail will stop working on millions of devices – Gazeta.ru

From September 27, Google will ban access to its services to users of gadgets with the Android 2.3 operating system, transfers The Sun.

Thus, owners of devices with an outdated operating system will no longer be able to log into their accounts, which automatically prevents them from accessing most of the functions of popular Google services. When trying to enter the profile, the user will receive an authorization error message. This closes the ability to download or update applications on Google Play, to fully use YouTube and Google maps. It will also be impossible to access Google Drive storage and Gmail from older devices.

Google notes that the end of support for old software is associated with the protection of users. According to company representatives, authorization in an account on devices with old firmware carries the risk of personal data leakage.

The company does not disclose the number of devices based on Android 2.3. However, according to statistics Business of Apps, as of the first quarter of 2021, the number of Android 2.3 users is 11.2 million (0.4%) of the total number of Android users. Android 2.3.7 was released in 2011.

