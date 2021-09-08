“Zenith” must come to terms with the decision of FIFA ”. Ex-Secretary General of the RFU on the disqualification of Malcolm and Claudinho – Football

Former RFU Secretary General Anatoly Vorobyov commented on the situation with FIFA sanctions against Malcolm and Claudinho.

The midfielders will miss the RPL match against Akhmat (September 11) and the game against Chelsea (14th) in the Champions League due to the fact that Zenit early returned the players from the Brazilian national team.

– FIFA has its own rules, which they were guided by. Quarantine due to coronavirus? All such organizations are characterized by bureaucracy, so FIFA tries not to make exceptions. The law may be bad, but it is the law.

– At Zenit, they probably hoped for a different reaction from FIFA, since Malcolm and Claudinho were recalled.

– Zenit’s management has chosen the right tactics, trying to use all the opportunities. Moreover, FIFA sometimes cannot keep up with all the oddities in the covid era. The match Brazil – Argentina is an example of this.

The football industry is very large: more than 200 countries, a lot of competitions. It is very difficult to make any exceptions. Then it will make it possible to appeal for any reason. This is the case about which King Solomon said: “You are right, and you are right.”

– FIFA could not help but react. The Brazilian federation has complained about Zenit. Will there be any resentment between them now, which may result in the fact that the St. Petersburg club will hide the players from the Brazilian national team?

– Russia and Brazil have always had business relations in terms of football. We have a fairly large contingent of players from Brazil. Some, like Fernandez, are even naturalized. I think that compromises will always be found. Moreover, Brazil, together with Argentina, are the leaders in the world in the export of football players. The Russian market is interesting for them. Just like Brazilian for us.

As for the recall of Zenit players from the Brazilian national team, this is a special case that will soon be forgotten.

– Should Zenit file a protest against the FIFA decision?

– No. Today is September 8, and all these procedures are quite cumbersome. Their consideration requires financial and other costs. “Zenith” must come to terms with the decision of FIFA.

– Do you think Zenit’s reputation has suffered greatly from this story?

– It was a normal attempt to protect their interests. I don’t think this situation will have long-term consequences for Zenit. It will not come to such as it was in El Salvador and Honduras, and everything will end much more peacefully, – said Vorobyov.