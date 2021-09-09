5 facts about OPPO Reno 6

Table of Contents

Introduction

An amazing story happened at OPPO: they released a new product that is almost no different from the previous generation. Usually this was the case at Xiaomi, but even there, at least some components were replaced in smartphones: processor, battery, camera, memory, and so on.

In general, meet – OPPO Reno 6, aka Reno 5 with minor innovations.

I decided to make this material in the format of listing important chips or facts about the smartphone, since, as you understand, it makes no sense to write a full review. However, potential buyers will look for Reno 6 tests / reviews. Here are 5 facts about the gadget just for them.

At the time of writing, the cost of the Reno 6 was unknown. However, at the last moment, before the release of the material, on the OPPO website, someone completely accidentally leaked all the data. In general, the cost of the Reno 6 is 32,990 rubles.

Specifications

Dimensions and weight 159 x 73 x 7.8 mm, 173 grams Body materials Glass, plastic Display Size: 6.4 inches (16.33cm)

Usable area: 91.70%

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD +)

Refresh rate: Maximum: 90Hz / Optional: 90Hz or 60Hz Contrast: Static maximum: 1,000,000: 1 (typical) / Dynamic maximum: 200,000: 1 (typical)

Color Gamut: Vivid Mode: 93.28% DCI-P3, 135.13% sRGB / Vision Care Mode: 73.72% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB

Pixel Density: 410PPI

Contrast: Static Maximum: 1,000,000: 1 (typical) / Dynamic Maximum: 200,000: 1 (typical)

Brightness: 650 nits (typical) with sunlight brightness no more than 850 nits (typical)

Panel: AMOLED (hard screen) Operating system ColorOS 11.1 based on Google Android 11.0 Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

8 cores with a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz

GPU: Adreno 618 (750 MHz) Memory 8 GB RAM (1866MHz LPDDR4x), 128 GB internal memory, microSD up to 512 GB (non-combo slot) Communication WiFi 2.4GHz, WiFi 5.1GHz, WiFi 5.4GHz, WiFi 5.8GHz

Bluetooth version: v5.1

USB type: Type-C

Headphone jack: 3.5mm

NFC: read and write data to cards Network 2G: GSM 850/900/1800 / 1900MHz

3G: WCDMA bands 1/5/8

4G: TD-LTE bands 38/40/41 (194MHz)

4G: LTE FDD bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 Navigation GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Sensors Fingerprint scanner under the screen

Geomagnetic sensor

Proximity sensor

Optical sensor

Accelerometer

Gravity sensor

Gyroscope

Pedometer Main camera – 64 MP main lens: f / 1.7; FOV 79.5 °; autofocus

– 8MP ultra wide-angle lens: f / 2.2; FOV 119 °; fixed focus

– Macro lens 2 MP: f / 2.4; FOV 89 °; fixed focus

– Mono lens 2 MP: f / 2.4; FOV 89 °; fixed focus

Video up to 4K at 30 fps Front-camera 44 MP (f / 2.4); FOV 85 °

Video @ 1080p @ 30fps Battery Capacity 4310 mAh, adapter 5V / 2A, 10V / 6.5A

Supported by VOOC 4.0, SuperVOOC, PD2.0, QC2.0 Audio Two microphones for noise canceling

One speaker

Bluetooth audio codec: SBC, AAC, aptx HD, LDAC Colour Black, silver









Equipment

Smartphone

USB cable

Charger

Case

SIM eject tool

Quick Start Guide

Warranty card booklet





1. Unusual materials

The last generation Reno 5 came in two colors – silver and black. Both smartphones had glossy rear panels with a translucent camera block rim.

When creating the Reno 6, OPPO designers went further: now the back panels are made of a special material that is rough to the touch. Unfortunately, I still did not understand what exactly lies at the heart of the rear panel: whether it is metal, or plastic, or glass. I re-read the presentation, but I never saw anything worthwhile, except for the mass of marketing words. The only thing that is clear: the back cover is made with the Reno Glow effect. The point is that the phone shimmers in different colors in the light. I had a silver device at my disposal, but at certain angles the rear panel shimmered with pink, blue, greenish shades.

Returning to tactile sensations. The lid feels metallic to the touch, like thin, untreated aluminum. I don’t immediately remember a single smartphone with a similar panel texture. Very similar to satin glass, but in the Reno 6 it is rougher. It is difficult to answer unequivocally whether you like this coverage or not.

There will also be a black smartphone on sale. There is the same material.





The frame of the camera block is metal, slightly different in color and texture. It has no Reno Glow effect and is smoother to the touch.

The case of the Reno 6 is slightly rounded to the sides, and the front panel is absolutely flat, except that 2.5D glass is used in the corners.

Separately, it should be said about the power button on the right. It seems nothing unusual, but due to the use of a strange material on the back panel, it began to sound louder when pressed, and the sound is booming, as if there is nothing inside the phone. In general, the button “clicks” somehow on a budget.

Otherwise, compared to the Reno 5, there are no changes.

2. Fast charging

It should be said that the Reno 5 had a 4220 mAh battery, while the Reno 6 increased it to 4310 mAh. If we use synthetic tests for measuring autonomy, then in real life the difference of 90 mAh does not matter.

However, it seems to me that this is the minimum and typical capacity.

In my case, the new Reno 6 showed information on automatic brightness for 7 hours. This is a very good indicator.

The power adapter remains the same – 5V / 2A or 10V / 6.5A. The power cable also remained the same, so it only “holds” 5 amperes. The battery charges up to 100% in about 53 minutes.

3. Cool screen

Display 6.4 inches FullHD + (2400х1080 pixels), AMOLED. Protective glass with rounded edges (2.5D).

Living area: 91%

Pixel density: 410 PPI

Screen refresh rate: 90 Hz or 60 Hz

Touch sampling rate: 180Hz maximum (2 fingers), default 120Hz (5 fingers)

Color gamut: 93% DCI-P3, 135% sRGB;

Vision Care Mode: 73% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB

It seems that nothing has changed. But I decided to measure brightness, PWM, build a CIE diagram to find out the color gamut.

The maximum brightness of the white point is 650 cd / m2, at the peak it can show 850 cd / m2. Interestingly, the Reno 5 had a brightness of around 550 cd / m2.

Brightness, gamma, temperature are quite normal. The diagram says the OPPO Reno 6 screen displays almost 100% DCI-P3. It is very good. True, the DeltaE value is still violated, so the display setting is weak. In simple words: the color rendition is knocked down.





If you manually select the brightness in the region of 50-100%, then the PWM will not bother you. But in the range from 5% to 20%, the ripple coefficient reaches 80%.

There is AOD mode in the settings. Its parameters are above the roof: you can display both analog and digital clocks of different types and sizes on it, set pictures and signatures. There is only one drawback – too small icons of missed notifications: sometimes, even on closer inspection, it was difficult to understand what kind of application it was.

4. Quite good hardware

The novelty works on the same basis as the previous generation. Inside the Reno 6, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip works, which has proven itself well in mid-range devices: it is quite nimble, almost does not get warm, has no obvious throttling, and is capable of pumping the display up to 90 Hz.

I can’t say that OPPO Reno 6 is geared towards games, but all sorts of PUBG and COD run quietly at medium-high settings.

An unusual feature is the expansion of the RAM due to the built-in memory. You go to the settings of your smartphone, select “About phone” and click on “RAM”. Next, set the required value for adding memory: 2, 3 or even 5 GB. True, in all applications of the System info type, the amount of RAM is still displayed as 8 GB.

RAM and ROM speeds are identical compared to Reno 5.

5. Cameras

Main camera – 64 MP main lens: f / 1.7; FOV 79.5 °; autofocus

– 8MP ultra wide-angle lens: f / 2.2; FOV 119 °; fixed focus

– Macro lens 2 MP: f / 2.4; FOV 89 °; fixed focus

– Mono lens 2 MP: f / 2.4; FOV 89 °; fixed focus

Video up to 4K at 30 fps Front-camera 44 MP (f / 2.4); FOV 85 °

Video @ 1080p @ 30fps

In fact, the entire presentation is devoted specifically to the cameras and technologies that are used in the OPPO Reno 6, and, in fact, in the Reno 5.

The first point is the front camera. Of course, such close attention is not without reason, because we rarely see 44 MP for selfies. Unfortunately, the press materials do not contain any specific data, only:

“Reno 6 helps you easily capture high-quality portrait videos and photos with our innovative AI-powered imaging features so you can record and share your life with loved ones.”

True, the selfie camera does not have autofocus. But for video, you can apply background blur. In addition, there is HDR technology, which allows you to very correctly illuminate you and work out everything that is behind you. In addition, there is a night mode specifically for the front camera.

As for the main camera, it seemed to me that its algorithms have changed a little, and not for the better. The image has become flat. On OPPO Reno 5, it was alive. It seems to me that the overly aggressive work of the very AI that OPPO advertises in the presentation is to blame.

Photos look a little better with a wide-angle camera, but there is a narrower dynamic range, and there is a small “soap” in the corners.

Shooting video at the highest level! But without optical stabilization, the picture has a strong “chatter” in 4K resolution. If the resolution is reduced to 1080p, then you can turn on ultra-stable shooting. But this is just FullHD.

During video recording, you can choose the color that will stand out in the video: it can be red, blue or green. There is a selection of the face (everything else becomes in shades of gray). And there is a portrait recording with background blur. Implemented so-so, frankly. Besides, only 720p at 30 fps.

Well, “shirik” let us down again: it has 1080p and 30 fps.

But what I liked was the recording of clips on two cameras simultaneously: front and rear. The feature is not new, but not in all modern devices.

Examples of photos during the day

Examples of photos at night

Selfie examples





As a conclusion

As you can see, the new OPPO Reno 6 in its essence completely repeats the previous device OPPO Reno 5. Yes, there are changes, but they are minor:

90 mAh larger battery 100 cd / m2 brighter display Rough surface of the back cover Some changes in the camera software, but I did not notice them

Strengths remained the same:

Working hours Very fast charging Excellent screen quality Lots of memory and there is a separate slot for microSD

It seems to me that to switch to a new number in the name of the device, you need to have a completely different “hardware” component: it would be worth installing either a more efficient processor, or a more capacious battery, or better cameras, and so on. And if the device does not have any special differences, then it should continue the name with some kind of prefix: Lite or Pro. In this case, Reno 6 should have been called, for example, Reno 5 Glow Edition.

Apparently, the cost of OPPO Reno 6 will be 32,990 rubles (at least this information appeared on the official website by accident).

How do you assess such a strange move by OPPO?