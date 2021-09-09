94-year-old naturalist signs up on Instagram and breaks Jennifer Aniston’s record

One of the world’s most famous TV presenters and naturalists – 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough – on September 25 registered on Instagram and broke actress Jennifer Aniston’s record for the time for which a million people subscribed to him, Snob writes.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Attenborough’s account has amassed a million subscribers in four hours and 44 minutes. The Friends star hit that milestone last year in five hours and 16 minutes.

Sir David Attenborough’s Instagram debut predates the release of a Netflix book and documentary called Life on Our Planet. In the film, the TV presenter reflects on his career and the degradation of the planet’s environment and biodiversity.

14:40 January 31, 2020

Attenborough’s account is assisted by Colleen Butfield and Johnny Hughes, who worked with him on the Netflix documentary Life on Our Planet. They noted that social media is an unusual habitat for Attenborough.

In three days, the TV presenter on Instagram has four publications and already 4.5 million subscribers. In his most recent publication, it is reported that he showed the film Life on Our Planet to Prince William. BBC News reports that at a meeting with the royal family, David Attenborough presented Prince George – the son of Prince William – with a petrified giant tooth from an extinct shark.

David Attenborough is the creator and host of a dozen nature documentaries covering all forms of life on Earth. To the British, he is best remembered for the long cycle of half-hour films about animals that have appeared on the BBC since 1977. Separate seasons of this series were shown on the Russian TV channel “Culture” under the title “Alone with Nature”.

Among his best TV series are BBC: Planet Earth, BBC: Frozen Planet, BBC: Blue Planet.

Read us on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, Viber, Yandex Zen and OK…

Send your questions, messages, videos and photos to Viber, Telegram, Whatsapp, Imo call +992 93 792 42 45.