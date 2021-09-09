A Glimpse into the Future of PlayStation 5: Live Stream of the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Presentation (11:00 AM EDT Today)

Today at 23:00 Moscow time the company Sony Interactive Entertainment will hold the first presentation in 2021 Playstation showcase… Brand new game announcements are expected … The event should shed light on the future Playstation 5…

“You’ve been awfully patient, thank you. And we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on all this time. On the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream, you will hear news from PlayStation Studios and some other inventive developers about games coming this holiday and beyond. It should be noted that we should not expect news of the next generation of virtual reality for the PlayStation. But there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from teams big and small. We hope you can join us! “, – said in a message from Sony.

Broadcast window :

According to a well-known insider Moore’s law is dead, today Sony may show God of war raagnarok and Gran turismo 7, however, this is not the whole presentation program.

The informant also noted that as part of the show, the platform holder may announce the official release date of God of War Ragnarok. Initially, the release of the project was supposedly really planned for the 3rd quarter of this year, which means that now the new adventure of Kratos is at a much later stage of development than it might seem from the outside. …

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 presentation will last approximately 40 minutes. No news about the next-generation PlayStation VR headset is here.

See also: Squad “Alpha” in the collection: Published a new frame from the film adaptation of Resident Evil from the creator of the “Blue Abyss”…