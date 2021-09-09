Admiral lost to Severstal in overtime – 2: 3 – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Wednesday, September 8, Admiral lost to Severstal in Cherepovets – 2: 3. Twice during the meeting, the “sailors” were in the account, but eventually lost in overtime.

The account in this meeting was opened in the third minute of the match. Latvian striker Rihards Bukarts sent the puck into the near nine. But shortly before the first break, Severstal scored a return puck. Pavel Makarenko was removed for blocking, and the majority was realized by the trio of Vovchenko, Rykov and Geraskin. The latter scored a goal in his asset.

In the second period, “Admiral” again took the lead and threw the puck, playing in the minority. In the middle of the match, Oleksandr Shevchenko knocked the puck off the steelmakers, and Mark Verba went one-on-one with Dmitry Shugaev and outplayed the goalkeeper.

Severstal equalized in the third period. Playing in the majority, Yegor Morozov scored with an accurate throw. The main time of the match ended in a draw – 2: 2, overtime was appointed, and eight seconds before the end of the match, Severstal striker Vladislav Kodola brought victory to his team – 3: 2.

“It turned out to be a tough game for us. We started off well. We played in the attack zone. We scored a goal right away. Again, our disease is deletions. Especially in the attack zone. One, two, and the game immediately turns over. I believe that we got eight minutes in the first period – some of our players were full, the others sat out. As a result, in the second period we had a very hard time. The opponent had a nearby shop, they locked us in the zone, imposed shifts on us. The guys are great, we endured it all. The third period went a little easier. The only thing is that we did not have enough in the end to go to the shootouts, ”said the head coach of“ Admiral ”Alexander Andrievsky after the game.

Now Admiral will go to Magnitogorsk, where they will play on September 10 against Metallurg.

Severstal (Cherepovets) – Admiral (Vladivostok) – 3: 2 OT (1: 1, 0: 1, 1: 0, 1: 0)

Goals: Bukarts – 2 (Gareev), 2:54 – 0: 1. Geraskin – 1 (big, Vovchenko, Rykov), 15:58 – 1: 1. Verba – 1 (men., Shevchenko), 31:07 – 1: 2. Morozov – 1 (big., Dumbadze, Vovchenko), 45:44 – 2: 2. Kodola – 1 (Stenqvist, Vovchenko), 64:52 – 3: 2.

Unrealized bullet: Morozov (Severstal), 21:35 (goalkeeper).

Goalkeepers: Shugaev – Serebryakov.

Fine: 6 – 14.

Throws: 36 (12 + 7 + 11 + 6) – 20 (8 + 5 + 7 + 0).

Judges: Bondar, Mochalov.