Alenichev called the main difference between Karpin’s team and Cherchesov’s team

The most titled footballer of the country, the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League with Porto, former head coach of Spartak Dmitry Alenichev, in his author’s column for SE, noted that the Russian team, under Valery Karpin, is trying to act as number one.

“What is the main difference between the current one and the model of Stanislav Cherchesov? This question has been heard very often in recent days. It seems to me that that team had some kind of fear – it almost always played the second number. There were exceptions, but extremely rare. Under Karpin, he noticed that we were trying to act on our own, the first number. At the same time, you need to find a balance between defense and attack, you need high pressure. Plus from the outside it seems that the atmosphere in the team has become better. Not because the players said so, the same Smolov – it’s just obvious.

But the move with the change of captains surprised me. There is Dzhikia, he is older than Barinov and is worthy of wearing a bandage all the time. Or Smolov – if he starts playing all the time. And here we come to the important topic of not calling Dziuba “, – wrote Alenichev.

The Russian national team scored 13 points and ranks second in the group H standings, behind the Croatian team in terms of additional indicators.