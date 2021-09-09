Alex Kral made a statement after leaving Spartak

Midfielder West Ham United Alex Kral, who moved to the London club from Spartak Moscow, made a touching statement in which he thanked the red and white for their cooperation.

“I would like to say thank you to Spartak for these two wonderful years. Many thanks to the club management, coaches, administrative and medical staff. To those people who were working when I came and those who joined later!

I will always remember our glorious victories and our fans, who created a chilling atmosphere in the stands, and who can rightfully be called our twelfth player. I am so fit for them and will never forget them!

I also wanted to say a huge thank you to all my teammates. They helped me from the first day in Russia, not only on the field, but also abroad. Thanks to this help, my dreams have also come true! Their goodbye video means a lot to me! Thank you guys!

I wish you good health and a good season. It was a great honor for me to play in the greatest club in Russia! “Spartak” will forever remain in my heart “, – wrote Kral in his” instagram “.