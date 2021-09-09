Alexander Kokorin: I sometimes drink beer after matches. I don’t like vodka

Fiorentina’s Russian forward Alexander Kokorin talked about his love for beer and the stereotypes that connect Russian people and vodka.

“At Fiorentina there is a person who makes special menus for us, and I try to eat what he recommends. Of course, sometimes I like fast food, McDonald’s food … I like beer, but I don’t like other alcoholic drinks. I sometimes drink beer after matches.

I don’t like vodka. Foreigners think that Russia is vodka, not beer, but this is not so. Of course, if you like vodka, you drink it – it doesn’t matter if you are Russian or Italian. I have seen that it is normal in Italy to have a glass of wine at dinner. In Russia, you just eat.

Work on nutrition and recovery is of fundamental importance, “the Fiorentina official website quotes Kokorin as saying.

Recall that Kokorin became a Fiorentina player on January 27, 2021, after moving from Spartak Moscow. The contract of the 30-year-old striker with the Italian club is valid until 2024, the transaction amount was € 4.5 million. In the 2020/2021 season, Alexander took part in four Serie A matches and did not score with effective actions.