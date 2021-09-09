Alexander Shlemenko spoke about the proposal of Khabib Nurmagomedov

“Khabib worked super professionally,” Storm said in an interview with Alexander Lyutikov. “I am very pleased to deal with him, because, more often than not, they circle around, it is not clear what they want, they make some visits through the press. There is no agreement, but they start sending you some decoy journalists with questions, and you don’t understand whether they really want to offer you something, or just take a ride on the name, and so that you react to it ”

According to Shlemenko, the former UFC champion made him an offer, which he could not refuse, however, “Storm” claims that money is not the main motivating factor for him in this agreement.

“Khabib, unlike all the others, made such an offer that I cannot refuse. Firstly, it was done with great respect, which can always be assessed correctly, and, secondly, such proposals are not rejected. So that everyone understands – this is not money. Money is not in the first place here. If necessary, let Khabib tell me himself, but he competently and professionally interested me. That’s all”

Earlier, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that the middleweight fight between Alexander Shlemenko and Artur Guseinov will become the main event of the Eagle FC tournament, which will be held on October 17 in Sochi.