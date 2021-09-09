An animated series will be shot based on From Dusk Till Dawn, there are first details

Robert Rodriguez in action!

Shot from the film “From Dusk Till Dawn”

Robert Rodriguez has announced that he has begun developing an animated series based on his cult film From Dusk Till Dawn.



In an interview with SFX Magazine, the director recalled that from 2014 to 2016 his TV series “From Dusk Till Dawn” was released, after which he had a desire to study in more detail the history of Santanico Pandemonium (in the film, Salma Hayek played, and in the series – Aiza Gonzalez) and Aztec vampires. Now he will be able to implement this idea in a new animated show:

“We are currently developing an animated ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’. You are the first to know this! ”

The cartoon is not expected to be a remake of From Dusk Till Dawn, on which Rodriguez worked with Quentin Tarantino. The authors of the project will continue to explore the world of the Aztec vampires. It is likely that Santanico will be in the spotlight, since Robert Rodriguez so wanted to reveal her story.

Read also: 11 powerful animated series for adults



Recall that the original “From Dusk Till Dawn” was released in 1996. In the center of the plot are two criminal brothers (Tarantino and George Clooney), who find themselves in one mysterious bar. As it turns out, this place is often visited by vampires, which the heroes must confront.



