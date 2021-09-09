Andrew Garfield on Returning to Spider-Man and Working with Emma Stone: It Was Beautiful

In a new interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield was asked about his experience with The Amazing Spider-Man films. Almost seven years after the sequel was released, Andrew is still full of happy memories.

Andrew Garfield. Photo: Variety

“This was beautiful. I was supposed to meet Emma Stone and work with her and Sally Field. The film’s producer Amy Pascal was like a mother to us. We fought, but still loved each other deep down. We tried to reach a compromise about my role and why I wanted to play this role and what her needs as head of the studio were, ”said the 38-year-old actor.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man was released in 2012 and featured Andrew as young Peter Parker, while Emma played his sweetheart, Gwen Stacy. After meeting on the set, they continued to meet. However, in 2015, the stars parted ways, remaining friends.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man

Regarding rumors that Andrew might be joining the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, the actor stated, “I understand why people are crazy about this idea because I’m a fan too. You can’t help imagining the scenes and moments: “My God, how damn cool would it be if they did this?” But it is important for me to officially declare that I do not participate in this, as far as I know. “

Andrew Garfield (Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Three)

The actor continued, “But I know I won’t be able to say anything to convince anyone that I don’t know what’s going on. It will either be really frustrating for people or it will be really exciting. ” At the same time, the new “merged” footage with Andrew on the Web is called fake.

We will remind, the premiere of the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with Tom Holland and Zendaya will take place on December 16, 2021. The film also stars Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

