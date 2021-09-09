Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox testified in court against father

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox

A few days after it became known to the press that 45-year-old Angelina Jolie was preparing to present evidence of domestic violence by her 57-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt in court, new details of this process surfaced. In the new documents, which were at the disposal of journalists, it is claimed that the other day the eldest son of Jolie and Pitt, 19-year-old Maddox, testified against his father in a custody case.

Maddox had already testified as an adult during his parents’ ongoing custody dispute, and it was not very flattering to Brad. Maddox does not use the last name Pitt, unless it is about official documents. He intends to change his surname to Jolie (now the boy bears the double surname Jolie-Pitt. – Ed.), But Angelina does not support this decision of her son,

– said the insider in an interview with Us Weekly.

In the near future, other children of Jolie and Pitt – Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – may also present their testimonies in court. The court has already asked the former spouses for permission to act as witnesses. This will be possible if both parents give their consent.

We will remind that the other day at the disposal of The Blast were documents showing that Angelina Jolie is going to present in court evidence of domestic violence by Brad Pitt, allegedly taking place in their family during the years of their marriage. What kind of incidents are being discussed has not yet been specified.

Most likely, we are talking about a family quarrel that occurred on board the plane in 2016. Then Pitt quarreled with his eldest son Maddox and allegedly even hit him. According to rumors, it was this case that put the final point in the relationship of the Hollywood couple. Previously, this incident had already been investigated, but then Brad Pitt was acquitted. Many sources close to Jolie and Pitt claim that now Jolie has decided to recall this episode, just to get revenge on her ex-husband.