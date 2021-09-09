Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz will play in the film adaptation of the novel by Lisa Jenova

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are negotiating the filming of the film adaptation of the novel by the famous writer and neuroscientist Lisa Jenova. About it informs Variety.

It’s about the novel Every Note Played, which was released in 2018. The screening rights were acquired by STXfilms.

Jolie will play a character named Karina, who will take on the role of her ex-husband’s guardian. Her ex-husband Richard (Christoph Waltz) is a successful pianist diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. When he loses the opportunity to play and live on his own, Karina will reluctantly agree to take care of him.

The film is directed by Michael Saxxy, who directed the films Gray Gardens with Drew Barrymore, The Oath with Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, and the popular TV series 13 Reasons Why.

The screenplay will be written by Monet Clayton and David Mundell. Clayton will also co-produce with Richard Burton Lewis and Gabriel Geroud-Tabac.

“We are delighted to have assembled an exceptional team of filmmakers to create a strong, emotional and inspiring story,” said STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson.

Every Note Played author Lisa Jenova is also best known for her novel Still Alice, the Oscar-winning film adaptation of Julianne Moore.

In 2021, Jolie will co-star in Marvel’s The Eternals. Waltz will also appear soon in No Time to Die and French Gazette.