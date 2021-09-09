Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe during her trip to Paris

Angelina Jolie always adheres to the classic style of clothes: her everyday wardrobe consists of basic things, such as black suits (which she changes to white every ten years), beige trench coats and laconic dresses. While fashionable Parisians are trying on colorful floral prints, tie-dye and other main trends of this summer, the actress is not cheating on herself in the French capital, where she went on vacation with her children.

Over the past few days, Angelina has been caught in paparazzi cameras three times. And all the images from her trip to Paris will come in handy this summer for you both in case of important negotiations and for a family weekend in the city.

Angelina Jolie in Paris © Marc Piasecki

Therefore, we advise you to follow Jolie’s example and add a light linen suit, a white minimalist dress and a beige trench coat to your summer wardrobe, which can now be bought at a good discount. And it will probably come in handy in rainy weather (we remind you that August is just around the corner). Collected for you three fashionable Parisian looks of the queen of timeless classics Angelina Jolie.

White shirt dress + beige pumps

If Angelina cheats on her favorite black dresses, then only with comfortable shirt dresses. You can wear them both with her signature beige pumps and with massive black fishing sandals (let’s play a little on contrasts).

Angelina Jolie in a Dior dress with her daughter Zakhara in Paris

Jacket + trousers in neutral shades

During a business meeting in the center, Jolie chose wide linen trousers and a plain jacket with a belt, a white T-shirt, a Dior bag and her favorite beige pumps. Such a suit in neutral shades can easily become your uniform in everyday life in the city.

Zahara and Angelina Jolie in Paris © Marc Piasecki

Trench coat + tote bag

A trench coat is a great investment before the fall. It will come in handy on cool summer days and will serve faithfully throughout September, and if you are lucky with the weather, then October and November, until sheepskin coats and coats come to replace it. In any case, take the opportunity to purchase it at a good discount before the start of the season. A wicker tote bag will help create a summer mood.

Angelina Jolie in Paris © Marc Piasecki