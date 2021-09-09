Apple Releases iOS 15 Feature Briefs

Apple has already made us happy by announcing the date of its presentation. Now the company has released an overview of the features in the Tips app – a short guide of several tips that explains the main innovations of the updated operating system and how to use them. Perhaps not all functions will appear immediately – some will be added over time in the form of small updates. We figured out how to use, what’s new, and whether the functions will be available in our country.

How FaceTime updated

FaceTime on iOS 15 introduces Voice Isolation, an option that helps filter out background noise that comes in when the microphone is working. The innovation was developed through machine learning and various algorithms. Now your interlocutor will hear you clearly, as if you are sitting nearby – noises will not interfere with you, the interlocutor will only hear your voice. Selecting “Wide Range” allows you to use the sounds around you. In addition, you can now create links to a FaceTime conversation – just share the link with someone for the person to join you.

How photos are saved on iPhone

On the “For you” tab, a new section “Sent to you” will appear, where the photos and videos that have been sent to you in iMessage will be automatically displayed. The pictures you are in will be added to the All Photos, Days, Months and Years sections. They will appear in Collections and Memories, including a widget with photos.

How notifications will change in iOS 15

The new is the well-forgotten old. This is exactly what Apple thought, creating something similar to “Profiles” from old mobile phones, they called this function “Focus”. IOS 15 will have four standard profiles: Do Not Disturb, Personal Time, Work, and Sleep. Each of them will work in its own way. For example, a Job profile can help you stay focused during work hours so that notifications don’t get in the way. Focus will be adjusted using your device’s received notification data. Based on them, you will receive notifications from those you need.

A summary of notifications will also appear – in the morning, evening, or at another scheduled time. The summary will contain the notifications that suit you best. This will help you quickly learn what you missed during the day while focus mode was on.

How Maps will change in iOS 15

Many interesting changes will appear in this application. The only problem: will they work in our country? So far, unfortunately, they will not. Now, when you walk, you can follow the instructions in augmented reality – it looks really cool. Thus, you can explore new cities, because different sights and objects will appear on the map.

Tab groups in iOS 15

A new feature in the Safari browser will finally allow you to deal with a bunch of open tabs – this is very convenient when you open a lot of web pages, but you need at least some order in the system. A group of tabs can be created, renamed, or deleted. The tabs themselves within the group will be displayed as thumbnails, which will make it easier to find the desired page. And why Apple returned the old design of Safai – read the material of my colleague Ivan Kuznetsov!

Recognition and translation of text from a photo

Now you can recognize text directly from a photo: you need to click on any picture with text (Russian, unfortunately, is not supported) and a selection will appear. The feature is not new at all – it already exists in many applications, including Google Photos. But the text can be copied directly from the photo – a great feature for a standard application, so as not to download anything unnecessary.

The selected text can be transferred directly from the camera to the notes: click on the screen and select “Text from the camera”, then select the desired text and the system itself will print it and insert it into the note.

Now translating text will become much easier: translate directly from PDF-files, Messages and from other applications – select the desired section and click on this area, choosing “Translation”. Now you can copy or save the selected text. The function will work with text in photos as well. What’s nice: the function is available in different languages, including Russian.

The new iOS 15 will not be revolutionary and disruptive, but it will have a lot of interesting innovations that we are missing.